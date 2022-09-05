Herculean task

Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries when it comes to climate change. The recent floods are a stark reminder of our susceptibility to climate-related disasters and how inadequately prepared we are to confront them. Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has claimed that the floods have done an estimated $10 billion worth of damage. The damage is not yet done, more rains are expected and the internally displaced are lacking basic necessities and living in squalid conditions, making them extremely vulnerable to various diseases.

It seems that the government is incapable of handling a disaster of this scale, and international help will be required to restore normalcy. In the long term, the floods will exacerbate our inflation crisis as, given the damage done to our crops, the food supply is expected to shrink in the coming months and many acres of agricultural land have been lost for years to come. Emerging from this crisis might be Pakistan’s toughest challenge yet.

Fayyaz Salih Hussain

Karachi