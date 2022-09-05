Two-pronged strategy

Recently, PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a 10,000MW solar energy project. Undoubtedly, energy produced through solar and wind is cheaper and more environmentally friendly than relying on fossil fuels. However, given the scale of our energy crisis, we cannot afford to be too idealistic.

Though we should expand into renewable energy, we should not abandon efforts to develop our local fossil fuel resources, such as Thar coal. Our people are in desperate need of a reduction in energy prices, so Pakistan should be open to all forms of power generation.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad