Students volunteer at Al-Khidmat headquarters for flood relief work

A large number of students in Karachi and a delegation of the Memon Federation on Sunday visited the Idara Noor-e-Haq to voluntarily participate in the relief work and contribute in the work for the noble cause. The students visited the Al-Khidmat headquarters in response to the call of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for support in sorting and packing of relief goods.

In addition to that, on the JI’s call for donation, a delegation of the Memon Federation led by President Muhammad Hanif Motalani, Secretary Muhammad Faisal Khanani, Joint Secretary Umar Motalani, Members Managing Committee Rafiq Hangora, Haroon Ibrahim, Farooq Junagarhi, Waheed Hussain and others also visited the office.

Rehman welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the relief operations as well as the central flood relief camp. On the occasion, Motalani presented a cheque for the relief work. The delegation members praised Al-Khidmat for its relief work and the crystal clear mechanism to run relief activities.

The delegation members said the JI and Al-Khidmat were known for honesty and transparency as well as their dedication and commitment to the honourable cause. The people of Karachi showed their trust and confidence in Al-Khidmat on the basis of the fact that both the JI and Alkhidmat were corruption free, they said.