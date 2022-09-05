Two young sisters, as many minor boys drown

Two young sisters and as many minor boys drowned to death in different incidents on Sunday. Moreover, a woman was killed and her husband was injured in a road traffic accident, while three policemen were hurt after their mobile turned turtle.

According to details, two young sisters drowned to death under mysterious circumstances in an underground water tank at their home located in the Orangi Town area within the limits of the Mominabad police station.

The bodies were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where they were identified as 22-year-old Samina and her sister 20-year-old Amina, daughters of Hazrat Gul. Citing the initial investigation, officials said that both sisters had been fighting over marriage, adding that according to their family members’ statement to the police, they had also had an argument late on Saturday night.

Police said that the family members had told the officials that after they had woken up in the morning, they found the sisters dead in the water tank in their bedroom. The family members claimed that both the sisters had taken their own lives by jumping into the water tank. However, the police investigation is still under way and considering the case from different angles.

Similarly, a minor boy drowned to death in an underground water tank of his home located in the Majeed Colony area of the Quaidabad neighbourhood. His body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), where he was identified as 18-month-old Tasawar, son of Irfan.

Separately, a 10-year-old boy identified as Haider, son of Ghaffar, drowned to death in the river in the Behram Goth locality of Surjani Town. His body was taken to ASH. The family of the boy told the police that he and with his friends had been swimming in the river when he drowned to death.

Road accidents

A couple, residents of Malir’s Memon Goth area, were injured after a speeding vehicle, which is yet to be identified, hit their motorbike near Gulshan-e-Hadeed within the limits of the Steel Town police station.

They were taken to the JPMC, where the woman succumbed to her injuries during treatment. She was identified as 25-year-old Saba. Her husband Shoaib survived the accident.

Separately, three policemen of the Jackson police station were injured after their van overturned in the Keamari area. The injured cops were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Sadiq Shafiq, and police constables Ali Gul and Noor Elahi. They were taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.