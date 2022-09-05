Drug addict gunned down in Nazimabad

A man was shot dead apparently over personal enmity in the Nazimabad area on Sunday. Meanwhile, the body of a man was found from a house in Surjani Town.

A man was gunned down near Chawala Market in Nazimabad within the limits of the Rizvia police station. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the victim was identified as Ibad, 40, son of Yamin.

According to SHO Ghulam Nabi Afridi, the deceased man had married of his own free will about 11 years ago and he was also a drug addict. He had also been arrested in the past in a theft case in the Saeedabad area.

Police said the man might have been killed by his in-laws and a case had been registered. Separately, the body of a man was found at a house located in Surjani Town. It was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said they found the body lying on the bed after some neighbours informed them about it.

The deceased man was identified as 40-year-old Sharif who sold used clothes on a pushcart and lived alone. Police said the body was several days old and apparently the victim had been murdered. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.