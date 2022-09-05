Two shot dead, four injured as street crime continues unabated

Two men were gunned down and four others were wounded in different areas on Sunday as street crime continues unabated across the city. Moreover, a 22-year-old man was injured by a stray bullet, while two other young men were hurt in other firing incidents.

According to details, two people were seriously wounded after they offered resistance during a mugging bid near the Gujjar Nullah in the Liaquatabad neighbourhood within the limits of the Super Market police station.

After getting information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualties to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where one of them succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The deceased person was later identified as 30-year-old Muzammil, son of Mursaleen, while the injured victim was identified as 53-year-old Shakeel. According to SHO Haji Sanaullah, two suspects arrived on a motorbike at the Haris Pakwan Centre and snatched cash and a mobile phone, and they also shot the shop’s owner, namely Shakeel, for offering resistance during the robbery.

Police said that as the robbers were trying to escape after injuring Shakeel, the owner of the next-door puncture shop attempted to catch the fleeing suspects. This prompted one of the suspects to open fire on the man, namely Muzammil, who was left critically injured. He suffered at least three gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

Police said they are trying to obtain the CCTV camera footage from the shops and the nearby streets to locate the suspects, both of whom were wearing a shirt and a pair of trousers, and they appeared to be young, with their faces covered with a mask.

Similarly, a milk shop owner was shot dead in District Korangi after he offered resistance during a robbery bid at his shop located in the Kazimabad area within the jurisdiction of the Model Colony police station.

He was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 25-year-old Usman, son of Mushtaq. Police investigators have also obtained the CCTV camera footage of the incident.

The footage shows that two suspects arrived on a motorbike, then one of them tried to enter the shop from the counter area, following which the shop owner tried to push him back. This prompted the robber to open fire on the shop owner.

Police have also recovered two empties of the 30-bore pistol used in the incident. Police said the deceased was a resident of the same area and was unmarried. Separately, two more citizens were wounded during a mugging bid near the Northern Bypass within the remits of the Manghopir police station. They were taken to ASH.

The victims were identified as Sajid Latif, 22, and Nadeem Jibran, 30. Police confirmed that the men were injured over offering resistance during a mugging bid. Similarly, 50-year-old Zulfiqar Siddiq was wounded after he offered resistance during an attempt to rob him in the Landhi area. The victim was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

In another incident, 22-year-old Junaid Javed was injured by firing in the Sher Shah area. He was taken to ASH. Police said the injury had occurred when a stray bullet hit the young man.

Another young man, identified as 22-year-old Naseem, son of Abdul Ghaffar, was injured in the North Nazimabad area. He was taken to ASH. Police said that unidentified persons had shot the victim over unknown reasons.

Similarly, Iqbal, 21, was injured by the firing of unidentified suspects on Hub River Road within the limits of the Mochko police station. He was taken to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.