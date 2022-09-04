‘Peace March’ in Bara today

BARA: Siyasi Ittehad Bara on Sunday said the Khyber Peace March would be staged from Dogra area up to Bara Bazaar today (Monday).

Speaking at a press conference here, Bara Siyasi Ittehad president Shah Faisal Afridi, general secretary Zahidullah, Dr Sher Shah, and others said that tribal people wanted the government to maintain peace and tranquility in the region.

They said thousands of people would participate in Khyber Peace March and they want to not again destroy peaceful atmospheres in the area.

“We are peaceful and patriotic people and always have struggled for the development of the country,” said Shah Faisal Afridi.

He revealed the tribal people would not accept more organisations and committees in the area like before in the tribal districts.

“It is the responsibility of law-enforcement agencies, security forces and police to provide security for the Khyber Peace March from Dogra to Bara Bazaar,” he said.

He added that traders, private schools’ students, doctors, politicians, social workers, labourers and others would participate in the march.