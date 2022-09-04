SHO, constable injured as villagers attack police in Regi

PESHAWAR: A station house officer (SHO) and a constable were wounded when a large number of villagers in Regi attacked a police party comprising cops from four police stations that conducted a raid to arrest accused wanted for kidnapping three people.

The situation was tense in the area after the incident while more contingents of police were deployed to maintain law and order.

“A police party led by the deputy superintendent of police Warsak and assisted by the SHOs of Regi, Mathra, Regi Model Town and Nasir Bagh raided a hujra to arrest accused wanted for kidnapping three locals. In the meanwhile around 70,80 armed miscreants opened fire on the police party to set the accused free that damaged the police vehicles,” the first information report (FIR) in the case stated.

The FIR further added that police retaliated while more police contingents arrived at the spot. The report continued that other villagers, including women, also attacked the cops by pelting stones, which injured SHO Riaz Khan and a constable Khaista Rehman who were taken to hospital.

“The attackers managed to escape while using women and children as a shield. Police have identified the attackers through the special branch and the local intelligence and cases under sections of terrorism, kidnapping and attacking police were lodged against them,” a police official said.

Heavy police contingents have been deployed in the areas as the situation was still tense after exchange of fire between villagers and police.

Some villagers during a jirga accused local police of working at the behest of their rivals and pushing them to the wall. There were a number of posts on social media, claiming police are harassing locals.

The area has a history of attacks on police and taking cops hostage by the villagers in the past, mostly due to a land dispute between two tribes going on for decades.

Lawlessness prevailed in the limits of Regi Police Station for the last many months and heavy firing was also reported on a few occasions in the area recently.

Police have lodged a couple of cases in the recent months against the locals for attacking properties of rivals, including a few politicians.