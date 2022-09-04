Family robbed

NOWSHERA: Unidentified thieves took hostage the members of a family and snatched 30 tola gold ornaments, bonds, pounds and Rs1.1 million at gunpoint in Chappari area in the district on Saturday.
Nasim Begum, wife of Khair Rahman and resident of Saleh Khana, told the police that her sons were in England and doing jobs there.
She said that she and her husband Khair Rahman and daughter Haleema Bibi were present in their home when all of a sudden four armed men broke into their home.
