NGO distributes relief items in Manoor valley

MANSEHRA: Saibaan Development Organisation has given away relief goods to the families affected by the recent flash floods in Manoor valley of the district.

The team, led by the organisation’s chief Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, reached the Manoor valley through infrequent routes as roads and bridges were washed away in floods, and distributed the relief packages among the affected families. Each relief package had wheat flour, ghee, pulses and other essential goods. The organisation has already carried out a damage survey in flood-affected areas in Mansehra and Lower Kohistan districts in the first phase and now started distributing the relief goods among the victims.