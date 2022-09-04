CM aide terms PM’s relief package a political trick

MANSEHRA: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday said that the Rs10 billion relief package announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was nothing but political point- scoring.

“Though the prime minister has announced Rs10 billion for our province, nothing in written and formally communicated to us,” Barrister Saif told reporters here.

Flanked by the local MPA Babar Saleem Swati, he said that the rehabilitation process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was about to start.

“Though we have been expecting financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank and United States Agency for International Development, even then the government released an amount of Rs2.5 billion and more will be released for the emergency phase,” he added.

The chief minister aide said that over 120,000 people were internally displaced after the flash floods in the worst-affected districts across the province and settled in as many as 66 camps. “But now hardly 22,000 of them are still living in these camps and the rest have moved back to their homes and areas,” he said.

“We have asked displaced families settled at the makeshift camps to move back to their homes and respective areas so that they could

be compensated for their houses, crops and other damages and a rehabilitation process could be initiated,” he added.

Barrister Saif lashed out at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying he was using the drowning incident that happened in the Dubair area of Lower Kohistan for baseless propaganda against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

“The Chief Minister’s helicopter couldn’t fly in such inclement weather which triggered the huge devastation in the area,” he added.