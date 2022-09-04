Man seeks action against SHO

PESHAWAR: A resident of Garhi Kapura in Mardan on Saturday alleged that the local SHO raided his house and registered a ‘fake’ case against him and two women of his family.
Speaking at a press conference, Imran Khan asked the inspector general of police (IGP) and the district police officer (DPO) Mardan to probe the matter and provide him justice.
He alleged that the SHO of Garhi Kapura Police Station raided his house on August 6 along with other cops and registered a case against him and two women of his family. He said that action should be taken against the SHO for ‘raiding his house and registering a fake case’ against him and two women of his family.
Imran Khan claimed the police implicated him in a case pertaining to drug selling. He alleged the police tortured him and his ailing mother.
He said the SHO violated their privacy by raiding their house, asking the IGP and DPO Mardan to provide them justice by taking action against the cop in question.
