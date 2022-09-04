Fraudsters cash in on miseries of flood-hit people

Rawalpindi : With nation putting in its best efforts to provide relief to flood-hit people there are many fraudsters who are cashing in on their miseries for their personal financial gains.

Adeel Malik, a local shopkeeper, said “The people mostly riding bikes start coming to our shops and urge us to give them food items as they will distribute them in flood affected areas.”

“When we ask them about their identity they make tall claims but we have no mechanism to verify them. So I request the local authorities to regulate this process because a large number of people are collecting donations and relief items and no one knows whether they will distribute them or sell them in the local markets,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the groups of these people also ring doorbells or knock doors throughout the day and ask for cash donation for flood affected people. Sara Jabeen, a housewife, said “The people start coming to our homes and ask for financial help of the flood affected people. Sometimes they claim that they are representing prominent welfare organizations.”

“My family members are constantly donating for flood victims but we have decided that we will only give money to credible organizations that have been working for last many years,” she said.

Habibullah, another shopkeeper, said “A young man came to me on a bike in the morning and said I should help them to collect 100 flour bags that they would distribute with other food items in flood affected areas.”

“When I asked him where were the food items that they had collected from the people. He talked about a centre in Sadiqabad but I had no idea whether he was telling truth or trying to cheat me,” he said.