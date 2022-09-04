People are talking about

— the news that the government has lifted the ban on import of luxury goods while imposing hefty duties on them. People say this has clearly been done to please the ultra-rich and we might have escaped financial default but allowing such non-essential imports may land us in trouble, as this action will result in smuggling, inflation in similar locally produced goods and loss of foreign exchange. The government should reconsider this decision till we get out of the debt trap.

— the obstacles being placed in the way of international NGOs by the state, which will hamper relief work from getting to the vulnerable. People say in this regard the Pakistan Humanitarian Forum, has rightly said that the government is not giving permission to many foreign outfits which are already active in the country and considering that the state itself has appealed to the international community to do its bit in the flood-relief effort, creating roadblocks for INGOs is both self-contradictory and counterproductive.

— the advice being given on social media by truck drivers carrying relief goods for the flood affected in remote areas not to go there without an escort of army or police personnel because unscrupulous gangs are stopping them and taking everything away. People say this is the height of lawlessness and shows the apathy of the administration which has allowed these dacoits to get away with this kind of behaviour which is still uncontrolled even in these trying times.

— the shocking news that over fifty species of wildlife including snow leopards; flare-horned markhors; Marco Polo sheep; Ladakh Urial; musk deer; brown bear; Indus River dolphin; tigers; cheetahs; green sea turtles; long billed vultures and mountain gorillas are on the verge of extinction according to a list prepared by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Pakistan’s climate change ministry. People say local communities need to be educated on the importance of their preservation and not to hunt them for monetary gain.

— the sad fact that monsoon rains and flash floods have inflicted huge losses in terms of lives and materials across the country, as thousands of houses, schools, hospitals, roads, bridges and highways stand shattered. People say when such calamities strike, the government takes short-term measures and provides financial aid and relief packages, which is essential, however the need of the hour is to take concrete measures, build a strong infrastructure and make cities and villages resilient to climate change.

— how after the devastating floods as shelter-less survivors await help, financial exploitation has begun by profiteers and prices of essential items, mainly tents and food, have skyrocketed. People say the government has failed to address this issue, leaving the victims to deal with such exploitation, but it must ensure that the various local administrations maintain a check on the prices at which items are being sold and those found guilty of overcharging must be held accountable.

— about how quality milk is one of the most important ingredients for health, yet sadly, the proliferation of chemical adulterants means top quality milk is becoming a rare commodity because adulterants present traders with a lucrative opportunity, allowing them to increase production without having to buy more livestock. People say this practice dilutes its nutritional properties and is damaging to our health, so the government should chalk-out an effective strategy that regulates the quality of the milk available to the public. — I.H.