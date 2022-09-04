Gang of street criminals busted

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested a three-member gang involved in street crimes and recovered stolen amount of Rs100,000, stolen motorcycles, and weapons used in the crime, informed the police spokesman here Saturday.

During the course of action, Naseerabad police have arrested the accused involved in street crimes identified as Luqman alias Mani, Shakirullah, and Nauman. According to the initial report, the accused had already been wanted in several incidents of street crime.