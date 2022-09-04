Wheat, flour smuggling bids foiled

Rawalpindi : The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Friday foiled three bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 580 bags.
According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad police confiscated three vehicles loaded with 580 bags weighing 100 kg per bag including 230 flour and 350 wheat. He informed that police arrested three drivers namely Muzrab Shah, Mian Rehman and Abdul Wahab for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.
The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.
Islamabad : The Punjab University's Department of Examinations has declared that the students from flood hit areas...
Rawalpindi : With nation putting in its best efforts to provide relief to flood-hit people there are many fraudsters...
Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University with the support of Japanese organization is educating the women of the...
— the news that the government has lifted the ban on import of luxury goods while imposing hefty duties on them....
Islamabad : The ICT colleges officially kicked off the academic year 2022-23 through arranging orientation sessions...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders on...
Comments