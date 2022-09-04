Police recover abducted person, arrest four kidnappers

Rawalpindi : Police arrested four persons involved in the kidnapping of a citizen within the limits of Saddar Wah Police Station and recovered abducted person as well as weapons from them.

However, an accused out of five abductors managed to escape from the scene, disclosed Station House Officer of Saddar Wah Police Station. The detained abductors have been identified as Ratan Shah, Abdul Wahab, Muhabat Shah, and Fanous, he added. The SHO said that on the application of father in law of the abducted person namely Abid, an FIR was registered two days ago and an investigation to trace the kidnappers was started.

Police working on scientific lines and with the help of human intelligence managed to net the kidnappers and successfully recovered the kidnapped person and his vehicle. He said another abductor fled from the scene and raids were being carried out to arrest him.