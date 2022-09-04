Punjab terms meat, milk of sick animals safe

Rawalpindi : Majority of families are concerned to use milk and beef fearing Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) while Livestock and Dairy Development (Punjab) declared it a fake propaganda and advised public to use the commodities without any fear.

Director General (DG) Livestock and Dairy Development (Punjab) Ehtasham-ul-Haq through a notification number 6789-95 informed all directors of livestock and dairy development and declared it a propaganda about public health concerns regarding Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

In his notification, he said that it has come to the notice that fake news is being circulating on different social media platforms about the public health concerns regarding LSD especially transmission to humans through consumption of meat and milk. The office of Animal Husbandry Commissioner (AHC), Islamabad has already issued clarification on the issue. It is once again reiterated that the milk and meat are safe for human consumption, therefore you all are directed to upscale massive awareness among the general public about the safety of dairy and meat products in consultation and coordination with other stakeholders like dairy and meat producer associations and NGOs for consumer education to nullify the propaganda and safeguard the rights of livestock producers and consumers.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq has demanded a detailed report from concerned department about Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in animals. He has strictly directed concerned departments to provide healthy meat and fresh milk to public.

On the other hand, Islamabad management, Rawalpindi city and cantonment board managements during Eidul Azha pointed out several sick animals affected with Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) at sacrificial animals markets. These markets established under control of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) removed all sick animals. People faced shortage of animals this Eid as well.

Some senior officials from Livestock and Dairy Development (Rawalpindi Division) on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that several butchers were continuously selling meat of sick animals. Over 50 per cent butchers are still slaughtering animals privately rather in government run slaughterhouses, they claimed. The government run slaughterhouses are not allowing slaughtering sick animals. They only stamp healthy animals, so people should consume only stamped meat, the officials advised. People should avoid consuming the meat of the sick animals, they warned.

It is worth mentioning here that there was a single slaughterhouse here in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad near Sihala where cows, buffalos, bulls and other big animals are slaughtered. Talking to ‘The News’ people belonging to different walks of life said that government should take strict action against butchers who are selling meat of sick animals. Government should start a proper campaign to provide healthy meat and fresh milk to public, people appealed.