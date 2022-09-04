Three bike lifters arrested, stolen motorcycles recovered

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO, Airport Police Station managed to net three accused Owais, Farooq and Adnan and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated the police team and directed to net the accomplices and facilitators of the accused.

He also directed the police officers to continue raids against lawbreakers and send the violators behind the bars.