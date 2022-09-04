DC dissatisfied with LWMC performance

LAHORE : Deputy Commissioner Lahore has expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) during a surprise visit of the city here on Saturday.

DC Lahore Muhammad Ali visited Lakshmi Chowk and adjacent areas and found that inner streets were full of piles of uncollected garbage. The DC Lahore expressed his anger over the presence of uncollected garbage and found that LWMC workers started cleaning at 11 am. DC Lahore issued warning to the LWMC workers for late cleaning and directed that cleaning arrangements should be improved within the next twenty-four hours. DC Lahore said that he was determined to keep the city clean. He also asked the citizens to also keep their surroundings clean. After the DC’s visit, this scribe contacted LWMC spokesperson Umer Ch and asked him that what action LWMC’s management took against its officials and workers on which he said he has forwarded the question to the departments concerned. Meanwhile, in a press release, LWMC spokesperson claimed that on the instructions of LWMC CEO Rafia Haider Enforcement Wing was strictly inspecting the illegal dumping of waste on the roads across the city. In line with the company’s vision, the management was following the zero tolerance policy against illegal dumping of garbage on the roads. CEO LWMC has given instructions to take strict action against illegal dumping, he said adding that Enforcement teams were active in the field round the clock. In the last month, enforcement teams have completed inspections of more than 9,326 places, 1,265 challans have been issued for littering and illegal dumping on the roads and fine of Rs 29 lakhs 70 thousand was imposed for violation of Local Government Act.

During the last month, 13 illegal dumping vehicles were seized on the spot while two FIRs were registered, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that LWMC CEO added that it was important to avoid illegal dumping and dumping of garbage on the roads to keep the drainage flowing during monsoon rains. Immediate action was being taken against the illegal dumpers, he claimed.

LWMC CEO Rafia Haider has requested the citizens to refrain from violating the Local Government Act to avoid any kind of action. In case of any complaint, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media, she concluded.