IPH medics to treat flood victims

LAHORE : A 20-member medical team of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) reached Dera Ghazi Khan to provide medical aid to the flood victims and take measures to diagnose and prevent various diseases. At the time of departure, Dean IPH Prof Dr. Zarfashan Tahir sent off the team. The medical team consists of Assistant Prof Dr. Mohsin Aftab, Dr. Mursaleen Ali, Dr Mudassar Saleem, Dr. Ali Raza (M.Phil), Dr Obaidullah Qazi Molecular Biologist, Lab Technicians, Lab Assistants and other allied staff.