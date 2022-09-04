PU, NPT sign MoU for digital media literacy

LAHORE : Punjab University Department of Digital Media and National Press Trust have entered into an agreement to promote digital media literacy and jointly organize training and educational development programs to improve standards of journalism.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Vice Chancellor’s office in which PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad, National Press Trust Chairman Munir Ahmad Khan, Department of Digital Media Chairperson Prof Dr Sawera Shami, faculty members Dr Ayesha Ashfaq, Dr Shazia Ismail Toor, Madiha Maqsood and others participated in the event. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad said that spread of fake news was one of the most important issues the media was facing in the present age of social media. He explained that the provision of accurate information to the people was a must to maintain high standards of journalism. He highlighted that keeping in view the importance of the growing media industry, the university had upgraded the School of Communication Studies and established 6 new departments to cater to the market needs.

Appreciating Prof Dr Sawera Shami and Mr Khan for the MoU, he said that this was a part of the efforts to bridge university-industry gap and would resolve important issues being faced by the media industry. Mr Khan stated that the NPT in collaboration with DDM would try to develop a mechanism to stop fake news.

Prof Dr Sawera Shami briefed that the DDM would launch campaigns to promote media literacy and curb the spread of fake news. She told the participants that DDM and NPT would jointly work on various research and development programs too. She stated that the DDM would make efforts to introduce relevant curriculum at relevant levels of education to create awareness about digital media literacy. “Under this collaboration, at least 15 digital media items/material would be produced by the faculty and students per month for the purpose,” Ms Sawera vowed.