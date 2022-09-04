PU advisory for candidates of flood-hit areas

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Department of Examinations Saturday notified that the students of flood-affected areas who desire not to appear in the exams scheduled to be started from September 9, 2022 are hereby advised to submit their written consent via email at dce2.exams@pu.edu.pk for special examination w.e.f. 10-10-2022. A varsity spokesperson said the scheduled exams are MA/MSc Part-I, Part-II Annual 2022, Associate Degree in Commerce Part-I, II Annual 2022, BS 5th Semester, Fall Semester Examination 2021 and LLB (3 Year) Part-I, Part-II & Part-III and LLB (5 Year) Part-I, Part-II, Part-III, Part-IV and Part-V Annual 2022.

The consent email should be sent along with copy of Roll No slips & CNIC indicating proof of address/permanent district.