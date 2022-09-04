Man arrested for murdering wife, mother-in-law

LAHORE : Harbanspura police arrested the suspect involved in stabbing wife and mother-in-law to death on Saturday.

The arrested suspect identified as Amjad Mughal reportedly had stabbed his wife Lubna and mother-in-law Maryam Bibi over a minor issue to death with a sharped edged knife. A case was registered and the police were investigating the matter further.

Suspect arrested for killing man over minor issue: Racecourse Investigations and Operations Wing have arrested the suspect involved in murder of a man over a minor issue.

The victim Wali Muhammad was found dead with his throat slitted with a blade. During investigations, it came forth that the suspect Bilawal alias Madhu had cut his throat with a blade after an exchange of words on a minor issue.

Speeding car kills man: A 60-year-old man died after a speeding car hit him near Ring Road in North Cantonment police limits on Saturday.

The unidentified man was trying to cross road when a speeding car hit him. The victim fell down and received injuries. He was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment but could not survive. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy and were investigating the matter further.

In another similar incident, a 50-year-old man, who was hit by a speeding car in Lytton Road two days back, has died.

According to details, the unidentified man was hit by a speeding car near Qartaba Chowk when he was trying to cross the road. The victim received injuries and was admitted in nearby hospital for treatment where he died on Saturday.

Three robbers arrested: Shafiqabad police have arrested three members of a robbers’ gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Israr, Sami Ullah and Ejaz. Police also recovered cash, illegal weapons and mobile phones from their custody. The suspects reportedly were history sheeters and were involved in many bids. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Three persons found dead: Three persons were found dead in different parts of the city on Saturday.

According to details, a 27-year-old man was found on Montgomery Road in Qila Gujjar Singh police area. A 25-year-old man was recovered dead from Ghaziabad area. The deceased was identified as Sohail.

A 35-year-old man was found dead near Fazal Park in Shahdara area. Police claimed that all the three men were addicts who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.

Man electrocuted: A 29-year-old man died after being electrocuted while doing electrical work in Raheem Garden Manawan on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Naveed Akhtar. Police shifted the body to the morgue.