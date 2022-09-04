PSP team visits flood-hit areas

LAHORE : A team of Pakistan Siraiki Party (PSP) have visited flood-hit areas of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Jampur and Fazilpur.
Pakistan Siraiki Party Chairperson Dr Nukhbhah Taj Langah, Central President Allah Nawaz Wains. senior party leaders Allama Iqbal Waseem. Dr Maqsood Ahmed Langah, Sarwat Sahar, Javeed Channar, Allah Wasaya khan were in the delegation.
Prior to the visit they protested the apathy of government about flood-stricken families.
A second protest was
organized by DG Khan
unit President Allah Wasaya Langah, and senior party leaders.
