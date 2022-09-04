2,354 certificates issued in August

LAHORE : Khidmat Markaz issued 2354 medicolegal certificates during the month of August.

Around 491 medicolegal certificates were issued from Police Service Counter General Hospital, 348 from Jannah Hospital, 264 from Services Hospital, 105 from Mayo Hospital, 62 from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, 242 from Mian Munshi Hospital, 261 from Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital and 71 from Police Service Counter Nawaz Sharif Hospital.

Similarly, 138 MLC certificates were issued from Rural Health Centre Barki, 151 from Awan Dhaywala, 132 from Manga Mandi, 89 from Rural Health Centre Raiwind, and 57 from Rural Health Centre Chung.