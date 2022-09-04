JI flays govt approach to flood-affectees

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami acting ameer Liaquat Baloch Saturday lamented that current floods were bigger disaster than the 2005 earthquake but the federal and provincial governments’ apathy towards flood-affectees was a bigger tragedy than the disaster itself.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah, Baloch said the rehabilitation of flood-hit people was a bigger challenge than the initial relief to them and it required a reliable system for transparent distribution of government aid.

He demanded the government play a responsible role to steer the nation out of present crises and rehabilitate millions of people, saying if a system is formed in the style of Madinah state, then country will not need foreign aid in any disaster.