Amid ravaging floods: Barrister Saif for delaying by-polls in KP

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone by-elections in KP for two months owing to devastating floods.

Talking to a news channel programme, he made it clear that he is not making a demand for postponement of by-elections but he said that PTI alone should not be blamed for launching an election campaign amid floods while other parties have not been singled out in this regard. He said PTI should not be singled out with regard to election campaign.