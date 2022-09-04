Court seeks reply on petition against Maryam

Vice-President PML-N Maryam Nawaz.

LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions court on Saturday gave another chance to the concerned police officer to submit his reply on a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz for allegedly using contemptuous language against the Supreme Court judges.

The Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Liaquat Ali Ranjha directed the SHO Baghbanpura to submit his reply by September 9.

As per the details, Mohammad Nawaz through his counsel Advocate Umair Saeed contended that the PMLN leader held the press conferences on July 25 and 28, wherein she used contemptuous language against the SC judges, which amounted to ridiculing the judiciary.

He implored the court to order the police to register a case against Maryam Nawaz for scandalising the institution of the judiciary.

Earlier, the court had sought a reply from the SHO concerned in this regard but he didn’t come up with it on Saturday, after which the court asked him again to furnish his response by September 9.