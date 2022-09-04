Seven of a family drown saving a child

SEHWAN: Seven of a family drowned when they attempted to save a child who had fallen into the floodwaters on Saturday.
According to police, a child fell into the floodwaters on the Indus Highway near Sehwan and his family members jumped into the water to save him.
However, seven of them drowned while three have been rescued. Four bodies were taken out.
