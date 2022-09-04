 
Sunday September 04, 2022
Seven of a family drown saving a child

By News Desk
September 04, 2022

SEHWAN: Seven of a family drowned when they attempted to save a child who had fallen into the floodwaters on Saturday.

According to police, a child fell into the floodwaters on the Indus Highway near Sehwan and his family members jumped into the water to save him.

However, seven of them drowned while three have been rescued. Four bodies were taken out.

