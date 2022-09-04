Fazl urges politicians to focus on rehabilitation of flood victims

Chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Maulana Fazlur Rahman

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF), Maulana Fazlur Rahman, on Saturday called upon the leaders of all the political parties to shun petty politics and focus on the rehabilitation of flood affectees and the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure.

“The head of a political party is busy in instigating people against the state in this critical juncture of the history of the country,” he alleged, adding that he had said floods were not their issue.

He was actually referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and ex-prime minister Imran Khan to his recent statement regarding floods in the country in which he had reportedly said that floods were not their problem.

The Maulana said that doing moderate politics was the need of the hour to put the nation on the right path and steered the country out of the prevailing morass.

He said the country would have gone bankrupt and even disintegrated if they had not ousted Imran Khan from government.

The JUIF said that the economy was put on the right track in a short span of time, adding that the nation and country faced an irreparable loss due to the flawed policies of the PTI government.

“The PTI-led government had accepted tough conditions of the IMF through an agreement, which is now being implemented under compulsion,” he said, adding that PTI own leaders had opposed that agreement and they had issued statements against the accord.

He praised the workers and volunteers of the JUIF for their services for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees. Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood, JUIF parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maulana Lutfur Rahman and others were also present on the occasion.