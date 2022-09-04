19 killed in Al-Shabaab attack in Somalia

MOGADISHU: Fighters from the Islamist insurgent group Al-Shabaab have killed at least 19 civilians in night-time attack in central Somalia, clan chiefs and local officials said on Saturday.
"The terrorists massacred innocent civilians who were travelling... last night. We don’t have the exact number of victims, but 19 dead bodies have been collected," said local clan elder Abdulahi Hared.State news agency Sonna reported that al Shabaab fighters had burnt trucks carrying relief food to Mahas and "killed most of the people on board the vehicles."
The al-Qaeda-linked Islamist group has been battling Somalia's central government for more than a decade. It wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.
