PPP ministers drowned villages to save their lands, alleges Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said “corrupt and incompetent ministers and advisors of the Pakistan Peoples Party” (PPP) had turned the floods towards residential areas in order to save their agricultural lands.

He said on Saturday that thousands of educational institutions had been washed away after which the number of out-of-school children had exceeded eight million. The education system in Sindh had not been drowned by floods but the cruel and incompetent ministers of the PPP drowned the schools and colleges to conceal their corruption, he remarked.

The PSP leader said that after spending more than 2,300 billion rupees in the name of education during the last 10 years, the sorry state of education revealed that schools were not functioning up to the mark. The education officers were making money through transfers and postings while the PPP on political grounds appointed ghost teachers to schools and this all resulted in the bad quality of education but no one made the Sindh government accountable, he alleged.

“Before the government of the PPP, intellectuals, writers, politicians and scientists used to graduate from public schools,” said Kamal.

Meanwhile, PSP president Anis Ahmed Qaimkhani said that according to Transparency International Pakistan, K-Electric was fraudulently charging consumers 35 rupees per unit. The overbilling and excessive fuel charges from people who are already facing high inflation are unacceptable, he said.

He said that on the one hand, factories and businesses were closed due to the unannounced loadshedding and excessive billing, and on the other, people were forced to commit suicide because of the worst poverty and inflation.