CTD arrests suspected militant of banned sectarian outfit

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a suspected militant of a banned sectarian outfit.
According to the CTD spokesperson, the suspect, Syed Javed Hussain Zaidi alias Manazir, was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. A TT pistol was also found on him. Zaidi, who allegedly belonged to the banned Sipah-e-Muhammad Pakistan, confessed to his involvement in killing and injuring rival group members, adding that two of his companions had already been arrested by the CTD.
The spokesperson said the suspect had gone into hiding following the arrests of his companions. He went abroad and returned to Pakistan intending to train young people for terror activities.
