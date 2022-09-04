City Pulse

Har Ja Tu

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Mussarat Mirza. Titled ‘Har Ja Tu: In the Realm of Light’, the show will run at the gallery until September 17. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

The Veils of our Soul

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Masuma Halai Khwaja. Titled ‘The Veils of our Soul’, the show will run at the gallery until September 8. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Masood’s Fables

The Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Masood A Khan. Titled ‘Masood’s Fables’, the show will run at the gallery until September 8. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

An Ode to Silence

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by SM Raza. Titled ‘An Ode to Silence’, the show will run at the gallery until September 10. Call 021-35856030 for more information.

Rediscovered Works

The Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Asim Butt. Titled ‘Rediscovered Works’, the show will run at the gallery until September 15. Call 021-111-111-487 for more information.

Memoirs of a Hybrid

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shameen Arshad. Titled ‘Memoirs of a Hybrid’, the show will run at the gallery from September 8 to September 27. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.