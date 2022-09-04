Nine suspected motorcycle thieves arrested

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine motorcycle lifters in separate raids.

AVLC police conducted raids in various parts of the city and arrested a six-member gang of bike lifters. The police recovered 13 snatched motorcycles. The suspects were identified as Yasin alias Dona, Azhar alias Bakar, Afzal alias Suleman, Amir alias Bhaiya, Vicky, and Musharraf. They were habitual criminals and several cases were registered against them. After lifting motorcycles from people, the gang sold new motorcycles between Rs20,000 to Rs25,000 and old model motorcycles between Rs10,000 to Rs15,000.

Separately, three motorcycle lifters, Shah Faisal, Khanullah, and Zahoor Ahmed, were arrested during a raid conducted by the Mochko police. Three pistols and a motorcycle, snatched from North Nazimabad on July 23, were recovered from their possession. The police said the suspects used to sell those bikes in Turbat, Balochistan.