PPP, ECP deliberately delayed LG polls, alleges JI leader

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Saturday said that a powerful elected mayor was the only solution to the miseries of Karachi and its citizens.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party and Election Commission of Pakistan are equally responsible for the delay in conducting the local bodies elections. The masses in Sindh will not tolerate any further delay in the elections.”

The JI would continue its struggle for the rights of Karachiites and flood victims at the same time,” Rehman said while addressing a press conference held at the Idara Noor-e-Haq. He said the recent rains had broken all the roads in Karachi and the miseries had only increased for the Karachiites who were already deprived of a proper mass transit system.

Rehman said K-Electric (KE) had become another nightmare for people in the city. Neither politicians nor other people belonging to the corridors of power were willing to clump down the skyrocketing corruption and hooliganism by the KE. It seemed that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority was hand in glove with the KE administration, he said, adding that the KE had to hold billions of rupees in claw back but the power supply company did not bother to pay back.

He said the party had already petitioned against the KE before the Sindh High Court. The JI pleaded with the court to revoke the license of the KE and order to launch a forensic audit of the controversial company’s accounts for a period of the last 15 years.

Talking about the flood-affected people, he said the nongovernmental organisations and Pakistan Army were playing a tremendous role in rescue and relief operations. He said that the army should also offer cantonment lands for relief and rehabilitation operations for the flood victims.

He also appealed to Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz to provide land to shelter the affected people. He had already asked the government to open governor houses, DC offices, and other government buildings to facilitate the flood victims.

In a statement on Friday, Rehman had said the PPP’s government in Sindh had always played the ethnic card but it should not use it in the present flood catastrophe.

He had asked the government and state institutions to play due role and take concrete steps for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. He explained that Al-Khidmat, the JI charity wing, had set up makeshift camps in Malir and Gadap Town in order to facilitate the local affected people. He added that Al-Khidmat was also planning to establish model villages and housing schemes in order to rehabilitate the flood-affected people.