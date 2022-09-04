Two gunned down, another injured during muggings

Two people were gunned down while another was wounded because they tried to resist the attempts to mug them in different parts of the city on Saturday.

According to details, a young man was shot dead at the Marhaba Hotel in the Mominabad area of Orangi Town. Police said that two men on a motorbike were behind the incident.

Officials said the victim was having his meal at the eatery when unidentified men opened fire on him because he tried to resist an attempt to mug him. He was critically wounded, and taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He was identified as 25-year-old Usman, son of Qasim. Police said the man was a resident of the same area.

Separately, another man was shot dead in a firing incident that took place in the Korangi area. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The initial investigation suggests that the incident might have occurred because the victim tried to resist an attempt to mug him. The victim is yet to be identified.

Another man was wounded in a firing incident that took place in North Karachi. He was taken to ASH. Police said the incident occurred because he tried to resist an attempt to mug him. The victim, whose appears to be 25 years old, is yet to be identified. In just two days, four people have been killed in Orangi Town and Korangi while some 10 others have been wounded in other parts in mugging incidents. However, the law enforcement agencies have failed to arrest any of the suspects.