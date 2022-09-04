Plea to return case against Dr Asim, others to NAB dismissed

An accountability court has dismissed an application requesting it to return to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a Rs462 billion corruption reference filed against former federal petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain and five others in the wake of the recent amendments made to the NAB law.

Dr Asim, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, along with former petroleum secretary Muhammad Ejaz Chaudhry, former Karachi Dock Labour Board (KDLB) CEO Safdar Hussain, and former Karachi Development Authority directors Syed Athar Hussain and Masood Haider Jaffri is facing the reference for allegedly misusing his authority to fraudulently get plots allotted, encroaching upon state land for his hospital’s expansion, laundering money, receiving commission through a fertiliser cartel for illegally curtailing gas for exploitative price hike and committing fraud with the public at large in the name of a charity hospital.

Safdar, who has been charged with facilitating Dr Asim, had filed an application before the Accountability Court No. IV judge, pleading with him to return the reference to the bureau or discharge him from the case under the National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2022.

The judge pronounced his verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides. He said the present application has been filed on the grounds that the accused was not directly or indirectly involved in the case or connected with Dr Asim by virtue of the newly amended act.

“According to the newly amended Section 4(3), only cases pertaining to taxes shown in Section 4(2)(a) are to be returned/transferred to the forum concerned, while the new amended Section 4 is silent in respect of other categories; therefore, Section 4(2)(c) will not attract in the present reference,” he ruled.

“With due respect and regard to the case laws cited by the learned counsel appearing on behalf of the applicant/accused, the facts and circumstances of the said case laws are quite different; therefore, the same are not applicable in the present matter.”

The judge was of the opinion that the accused Safdar has not made out a case for the return of the reference or his acquittal in view of the newly amended Section 4(2)(b)(d)(e)&(f) of the National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2022, and therefore, dismissed the application.

Advocate Shoukat Hayat, the counsel for the accused, argued that his client had not misused his authority, and that his case fell within the ambit of the amended Section 4(2)(b)(d)(e)&(f) of the National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2022.

He said that no evidence had come on record to show that the accused misused his authority, and requested that the court return the reference or discharge his client in the interest of justice.

On the other hand, the NAB prosecutor strongly opposed the accused’s plea, contending that the accused, being a public officer holder, was directly involved in the commission of the offence, as he had facilitated the main accused while serving as the KDLB CEO.

He said Dr Asim had been illegally using the KDLB hospital for monetary gains, as the health facility referred 73 per cent of its patients to the Ziauddin Hospital in active connivance with the accused Safdar.

“The exercise was illegally carried out for profiteering through organised fraud and dishonestly at the instance of the accused Dr Asim. The billing record in respect of year 2009 to 2013-2014 shows that approximately Rs150 million were charged from the KDLB in the heads of OPD and IPD without any list of patients who were actually treated,” he claimed.

In May 2016, the court had indicted Dr Asim and others in the reference. They pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges. The prosecution has already closed its side after the examination of its 32 witnesses.

According to the reference, the ex-petroleum minister is alleged to have misused his authority and fraudulently got plots allotted and even encroached upon government lands in order to expand the Dr Ziauddin Hospital. The trust allegedly got illegal gains, committed money laundering and received kickbacks unlawfully.

He is also facing charges of receiving huge commissions from a fertiliser cartel because of an “exploitative price hike”, and the prosecution accused him of being a “black-marketer” who committed fraud with the public in the name of a charity hospital.