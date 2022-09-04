Energy minister demands centre waive off electricity bills in flood-hit areas

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday demanded of the federal government to waive off electricity bills of consumers in the flood-hit areas for the next three months.

He welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s announcement of relief in electricity bills and said the poor and middle class people would get relief from the waiver of fuel adjustment charges, according to a statement issued.

Sheikh said that the announcement of assistance of Rs130 billion by different countries was the result of the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and the coalition government. Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, he said that the torrential rains and flash floods had caused havoc in the country and he was playing politics. “Imran Khan is missing the Prime Minister’s House and Toshakhana, and is lusting for power,” he added.

The provincial energy minister said that the PTI chief was sprinkling salt on the flood victims’ wounds by holding rallies and doing politics in the flood situation. “Imran Niazi is more worried about Shehbaz Gill than the flood victims,” he added. All the ministers and members of the national and provincial assemblies of Sindh, belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party, were present among the flood victims for relief work.