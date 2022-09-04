Brave new world

Artificial intelligence refers to the development of systems and environments concerning the science and engineering domain that can mimic the characteristics we associate with human intelligence. These traits include planning, problem-solving, learning and creativity. When these traits are combined with the nearly infinite capacity to absorb large quantities of data, free of human constraints such as lack of focus, fatigue and limited memory, AI can easily outperform humans in most tasks, paving the way for ubiquitous automation.

Contrary to overblown fears that AI presents an apocalyptic threat to humanity, it enables us to do our tasks better and help us in coping with the increasing challenges of globalization and the rapid evolution toward knowledge economies.

Mohsin Mumtaz

Chiniot