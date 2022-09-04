Eroding trust

Despite having minimal support from the state machinery, ordinary citizens, including overseas Pakistanis, manage to provide food and shelter to the displaced. However, the state always fails miserably to match the devotion of its citizens. The country faces an acute crisis of charismatic leadership which can inspire the confidence of the people. Even a crisis of this scale and intensity could not bring political parties on a single page to carve a way to tackle the problem together.

The government’s reluctance to invite the PTI to the All Parties Conference (APC) to brainstorm strategies to mitigate the crisis is worrisome. Failure of political forces to unite at this critical juncture will further polarize the society and erode citizens’ trust in the political process.

Asad Aziz

Khushab