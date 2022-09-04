Children at work

Unfortunately, like many other developing countries Pakistan has a child labour problem. A large section of the population is living beneath the poverty line and child labour begins from there. The lack of access to education perpetuates the poverty cycle, forcing children out of school to become earners for their family. Just imagine, a 12-year-old child who is supposed to be going to school and playing with his friends is instead working 12 hours a day.
These jobs are poorly paid and often involve hard labour, making them very dangerous for young children. In order to eradicate this cruel phenomenon, we must implement a universal education system, empowering the children of lower-income families to build a better future for themselves.
Eman Mudassar Tarar
Sargodha
