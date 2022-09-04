Drowning in sewage

For the past year, the city of Bahawalpur has been facing sewerage disposal problems. Conditions have deteriorated to such an extent that some roads are coated with a vomit-inducing stench due to the filth spilling out onto the streets. There is now the serious risk of proliferation of various diseases, such as dengue and malaria, throughout the city.
The ‘nullahs’ are overflowing and require urgent repairs. However, the local administration has been entirely unresponsive to the people’s complaints. They must take urgent action in order to preserve the health and safety of the people of Bahawalpur.
Imran Patras
Bahawalpur
