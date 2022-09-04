Imran dithers

This refers to the news report ‘Imran refuses to collect funds for flood relief’ (August 27, 2022). After examining the flood-affected areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan claimed that he could not currently collect funds for KP as he had to collect donations for Shaukat Khanum, NUML University and Al-Qadir University.

It is also possible that he needs to collect funds for staging frequent rallies, in an attempt to pressure the government into holding early elections, which may enable him to re-enter the assemblies he resigned from. His statement makes people question his priorities and wonder how insensitive he can be.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi