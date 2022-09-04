 
Sunday September 04, 2022
Newspost

Lessons from the crisis

September 04, 2022

The recent floods are arguably the worst natural disaster this country has ever faced, killing over a thousand, displacing millions and causing billions worth of property and infrastructure damage. It is clear from the many videos of the flash floods circulating on social media, that a large number of the damaged and destroyed buildings are either unsafe or have been erected on encroached land.

The government needs to do a better job of enforcing basic standards in the real-estate business. Developers can no longer be allowed to get away with building whatever they want wherever they want to.

Wahil Zaman

Swabi

