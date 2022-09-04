ICCI sets up flood relief camp

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday set up a flood relief camp to collect donations in cash and kind from the members of the business community that would be delivered to the flood affected people in various parts of the country.

ICCI has opened a new bank Account No. PK86ALFH0403001004080135 in Bank Al Falah, at G-8 branch, in which the members of the business community can deposit their cash donations for the flood affected persons, said a ICCI press release. The participants announced cash donations for the flood affectees and assured continuous support to cooperate with the camp.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI president Muhammad Shakeel Munir said the chamber has also constituted a committee to form teams that would identify the areas in cooperation with organisations already working in the field and would go to the identified areas to deliver the relief items in person to the deserving persons in a transparent manner.