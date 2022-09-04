Gold gains Rs1,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs1,700 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs145,700 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs1,457 to Rs124,914.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $8 to $1,714 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,480 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,268.86
Local jewelers said prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared the rates in Dubai gold market.
