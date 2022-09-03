President’s address to Parliament likely on 19th

President Dr Arif Alvi.— File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to hold an exclusive joint sitting of two houses of the Parliament for the presidential address, required by the constitutional provisions before commencement of the new parliamentary year towards end of the month.

The joint sitting is summoned by the president to deliver his address. The sitting is also adjourned sine die on the orders of the president immediately after conclusion of his address.

The ministry concerned is mulling over the schedule to hold the special session on September 19, which would be followed by a session of the National Assembly and Senate, separately for about two weeks. It is likely that the summary would be moved in a couple of days on return of National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, who is on an official foreign visit.

The Aiwan-e-Sadr had not received any summary in this regard till Friday. Interestingly, the joint sitting of the parliament is currently in session and will have its meeting on Sept 22, which was adjourned two months ago, but it could not be availed for the presidential address, required by the Constitution.

The joint sitting is in its fourth month of the session now. President Dr Arif Alvi address would be his last one, as he is also in the last year of his office. When his tenure will complete the next year, there will be no National Assembly in existence in the country as it would be dissolved in August next year on completion of its constitutional tenure.

Sources reminded that President Alvi will have to address a hostile house, where the thumping majority of the members are opposed to his political views. As per traditions, the president is supposed to deliver the speech provided to him by the government, as the presidential address is reflective of the government performance in the outgoing year, and it highlights pledges of the government for the following year.

President Alvi belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), archrival of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Arif Alvi has not given up his association with the PTI, and had throughout been maintaining that he could not quit it.

Sources said that it would be difficult for him to deliver a speech where the PTI government s role would be criticised and words of appreciation would be part of the text. A proposal was under discussion in the government quarters that in case President Alvi expresses his inability in delivering the address, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani may be asked to deliver the speech in the capacity of acting president.

Now, it has been decided that President Arif Alvi will be consulted before taking a final decision. It is likely that he would be approached by the government for soliciting his views before taking a final decision. The PDM members would not allow Alvi to articulate any point, which would be contrary to his official position.