Filling stations of OMCs stop selling fuel on debit, credit cards

A representative image

ISLAMABAD: In a new development, almost all oil marketing companies outlets have stopped selling petrol and diesel to consumers on credit and debit cards because of the high (1.5 per cent) merchant discount rate (MDR) charge by banks being charged by commercial banks.

This has added to the miseries of consumers as they are left with no option but to purchase fuel in cash.

“Banks are getting Rs3.45 in the shape of MDR from our margin of Rs3.68 on one litre of petrol and diesel when a consumer purchases them through credit or debit cards and this is how the margin gets squeezed to just Rs0.23 per litre making the financial health of OMCs more vulnerable”, one of the top officials of OMCs told The News. It is worth noting that filling stations of OMCs are much fewer then the filling stations of private dealers.

He said the annual sale of Mogas and diesel in the country stood at Rs20 billion litre, out of which the sale of petrol and diesel through credit and debit cards was at 400 million litre and if the average price of petrol and diesel was assumed at Rs230 per litre, then the value of bank card sales came to Rs92 billion per annum.

He maintained that the banks charge MDR at 1.5 percent on one litre and make Rs1.38 billion in the shape of MDR, not from the consumers but from the margin of OMCs. The margin of OMCs on bank card sales stands at Rs1.472 billion per annum. This is how, out of the OMCs’ margin of Rs1.472 billion, the major chunk of Rs1.38 billion goes to banks leaving a net margin of just Rs92 million. So with a net margin of Rs92 million, OMCs cannot continue their operation for the sale of fuel through credit or debit cards.

To a question, he said that OMCs wanted the reduction of MDR from 1.5 percent to 0.3 percent. “The oil industry realizes the importance of enhancing the digital payment infrastructure of the country, however, the current level of MDR being charged on fuel transactions is not sustainable for the industry,” he maintained.

The OCAC (oil companies’ advisory council) on behalf of the OMCs also wrote a letter to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on August 22, 2022, raising the issue of higher MDR being charged by banks.

In the letter, the OCAC built a case of OMCs and sought the support of the central bank for a review of the MDR rate of 1.5 percent on fuel purchases through credit or debit cards arguing that although the MDR varies across the industry, however, on an average around 1.5 percent is being charged by banks at petrol pumps across the country and the cost is being borne by OMCs and their dealers (petrol pump owners and operators). The letter also mentions that fuel (motor gasoline and diesel) prices, including OMCs and dealers’ margins, are regulated by the government of Pakistan and the margins are fixed on an absolute basis and are not percentage of the final selling prices. The letter also spells out the OMCs margin on MS which is 3.69 per litre and 1.51 percent of the price and the same is on diesel. Likewise, the dealers’ margin on petrol and diesel is Rs7 per litre each which is 2.86 percent of the price of petrol and 2.99 percent of diesel.

The OCAC in its letter also argued that despite high fuel prices, OMCs’ margin is very low and while businesses in other sectors can pass costs onto consumers, OMCs lack the ability to do so because their margins are regulated by the government of Pakistan. The MDR of 1.5 percent being charged by banks is therefore eating into gross profits of the OMCs and their dealers and the oil industry realises the importance of enhancing the digital payment infrastructure of the country, however, the current level of MDR being charged on fuel transactions is not sustainable for the industry.

Keeping in view the high turnover of fuel and in order to facilitate customers and avoid burdening OMCs and dealers, the OCAC recommended the SBP governor that MDR on fuel purchased must be capped at 0.3pc.